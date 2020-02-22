‘American Idol’ Judges Give Singer Jovin Webb A Standing O For Bringing ‘The Barbecue Sauce’ To Audition

Not every singer earns a standing ovation from all three “American Idol” judges, but Jovin Webb is heading to Hollywood thanks to a blistering version of an Allmann Brothers classic that brought Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to their feet.

On his Facebook page, the Louisiana singer describes himself as “a man of many hats,” referencing that he also play drums and guitar, and fronts two different bands.

A new clip shared by “American Idol” showcase Webb’s audition, and it is a memorable one. Following a moving package focused on Jovin’s life, viewers see him standing onstage in front of the judges.

RELATED: Katy Perry Makes ‘American Idol’ History By Taking It To The Streets For Amazing Audition

For his audition, Webb unleashes his powerful voice on The Allmann Brothers’ “Whipping Post” in a performance that earns a standing ovation from all three “Idol judges” — with Bryan even running up to the stage to shake his hand.

“You officially brought the barbecue sauce to ‘American Idol’,” Richie tells Webb. “I don’t have to say a lot, except that is what barbecue sauce sounds like. That was moving.”

“That’s something only Louisiana could create,” adds Bryan. “Man, I could sit and drink a lot of bourbon listening to that voice. I saw your whole life in that performance… perfect!”

RELATED: Lionel Richie Has Some Harsh Words For Nick Merico As Nickelodeon Star Returns To ‘American Idol’

“I got chills in my… cheekbones,” says Perry. “And I’ve had so much botox… It’s like I drank some kind of elixir and you ignited parts of me I had never felt before.”

“I just cannot wait to see your journey,” adds Richie, before all three judges stand and say in unison, “You’re going to Hollywood.”

Viewers will be seeing a lot more of Webb as the third reboot season of “American Ido” continues.