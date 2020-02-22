Harry And Meghan Confirm They’ll No Longer Use ‘Sussex Royal’ But Claim It’s Their Decision, Not The Queen’s

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to Friday’s statement from Buckingham Palace statement proclaiming that they will no longer be using the “Sussex Royal” brand, and their response is raising eyebrows.

The original statement noted that “specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’” would prohibit the couple from continuing to use the “Sussex Royal” brand, which has up until now been their social media presence.

The statement also indicated that “the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.‬”

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a somewhat snarky response, claiming there are no rules governing the use of the “Royal Sussex” brand.

While they confirm won’t be using it, the couple claim that’s their choice, not the Queen’s.

In a lengthy new statement issued by the couple, they lay out the terms of their break from the palace, and one passage is particularly telling.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the statement reads.

In addition, the statement points out that “the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

The statement concludes by noting that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex eagerly await the opportunity to share more with you and greatly appreciate your support!”