Diddy Undergoes 4th Surgery In 2 Years, Says It’s ‘God’s Work To Slow Me Down’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is going under the knife, undergoing his fourth surgical procedure in two years.

On Saturday, the rapper, producer and mogul shared a selfie on Instagram, taken from his hospital bed as he awaited surgery to repair a torn tendon in his quadriceps.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today,” he shared in a video he posted to his Instagram Stories.

“Pray for ya boy,” he added. “I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.”

He continued by explaining he’s probably “one of the most accident-prone people in the world,” adding: “I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that.”

Added Combs: “This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad. At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down, take better care of my body and eat right — and just stop treating my body like a machine.”

However, he emphasized that he’s not seeking sympathy, because he “did it to myself by accident.”

He concluded by telling his followers, “I just wanna be honest with ya and say to everybody else that’s clumsy and accident-prone, I pray for you. Pray for me. This is gonna be my last surgery, I promise.”