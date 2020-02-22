Drake Joins Raptors Play-By-Play Broadcast To Hilariously Trash-Talk ‘Scrubs’ Justin Bieber And Quavo

On Friday night, Drake took his usual courtside seat to watch his beloved Toronto Raptors take on the Phoenix Suns.
Given that his primo seat was right next to the broadcast booth, the 33-year-old rapper threw some shade on the “Intentions” duo while sharing his impressions of the game.
“We don’t wanna talk about scrubs on the air though, you know what I mean?” joke Drake. “Quavo and Bieber. How dare you?”
He followed that up by doing a little salsa dancing when Fred Van Vleet sank a sweet basket.
Drake also joked about Van Vleet’s “Turks and Caicos tan,” joking that he “looks like Frederico… that’s why I keep doing the salsa dance.”
Drake also had a warning for other teams who take on the Raptors, telling then that “when you come in this building, you guys are some little babies.”
