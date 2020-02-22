Drake Joins Raptors Play-By-Play Broadcast To Hilariously Trash-Talk ‘Scrubs’ Justin Bieber And Quavo

On Friday night, Drake took his usual courtside seat to watch his beloved Toronto Raptors take on the Phoenix Suns.

Given that his primo seat was right next to the broadcast booth, the 33-year-old rapper threw some shade on the “Intentions” duo while sharing his impressions of the game.

“We don’t wanna talk about scrubs on the air though, you know what I mean?” joke Drake. “Quavo and Bieber. How dare you?”

He followed that up by doing a little salsa dancing when Fred Van Vleet sank a sweet basket.

Drake trash talked Quavo and Justin Bieber on air, then did the salsa 😂 pic.twitter.com/lFPEKdm5EX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2020

Drake also joked about Van Vleet’s “Turks and Caicos tan,” joking that he “looks like Frederico… that’s why I keep doing the salsa dance.”

Drake making fun of Fred VanVleet's tan on the Raptors broadcast 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WKLOD1aUhb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2020

Drake also had a warning for other teams who take on the Raptors, telling then that “when you come in this building, you guys are some little babies.”

"Knowing when you come in this building, you guys are some little babies!" Drake's on the broadcast tonight 🍿 (via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/2qwYjhjIVW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2020

Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to Drake’s takeover of the Raptors broadcast booth:

Drake at the Raptors game ascending to the highest realm of giving your little brother an un-plugged Super Nintendo controller so he can play with you pic.twitter.com/RHzIPBprEv — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) February 22, 2020

Is it necessary to give Drake more air time that he actually deserves during Raptors games? — Patrick Mercier (@PMercier31) February 22, 2020

Sit Down Drake The RAPTORS 🏀 Have a MASCOT pic.twitter.com/gGrvTw9aOj — Bellzza Rocks (@BellzzaR) February 22, 2020

drake calling fred ‘fredericoooo’ is why the raptors are the best team in the league I know Giannis wanna join this lmao — wasif (@wasifz9) February 22, 2020