Clint Eastwood Weighs In On 2020 Election: ‘Just Get Mike Bloomberg In There’

When it comes to President Donald Trump and his one-time supporter Clint Eastwood, the bloom is definitely off the rose.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal, the famed actor-director indicated that he won’t be casting his vote for the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host in in November’s U.S. presidential election, breaking from the opinionated Republican’s previous support for Trump.

“The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” said Eastwood of the billionaire mogul and Republican NYC mayor, now running for president as a Democrat.

RELATED: Meryl Streep Vows To ‘Correct’ Clint Eastwood’s Decision To Vote For Donald Trump: ‘I’m Shocked’

While Eastwood admitted there were “certain things that Trump’s done” he supported, he wished the 45th president would behave “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.”

Eastwood also expressed his disdain for the level of discourse at the moment. “The politics has gotten so ornery,” he said.

During the interview, the 88-year-old Hollywood icon weighed in on the #MeToo movement. “The #MeToo generation has its points,” he said, praising women who are “standing up against people who are trying to shake you down for sexual favours.”

RELATED: Clint Eastwood Poses With Son Scott For ‘Esquire,’ Slams Trump For Saying ‘A Lot Of Dumb Things’

As he lamented, that type of behaviour has plagued Hollywood for decades, and “was very prolific back in the 1940s and ’50s… and the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s…”