Frankie Muniz Dances Shirtless In Instagram Video, Admits ‘I Know I’m Going To Regret This Later’

Is Frankie Muniz auditioning for a “Magic Mike” reboot?

That’s what the former “Malcolm in the Middle” star’s Instagram followers may have wondered when he posted a video on Instagram, in which the shirtless “Dancing With the Stars Junior” host displays some stripper-style dance moves while “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe — also shirtless — lip-syncs Ginuwine’s “Pony”.

As Motsepe mock-sings the song — which was featured in a key scene in “Magic Mike” — Muniz gyrates alongside him.

“I know I’m going to regret this later,” Muniz, 34, wrote in the caption. “Just a little action to get you guys ready for the day. White Men can’t jump or dance!”

Muniz competed in the 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2017, ultimately coming in at third place.

His relationship with the show continued when he hosted the spinoff, “Dancing With the Stars Junior”, in 2018.