Will Arnett And Girlfriend Alessandra Brawn Expecting Their First Child Together

Will Arnett and girlfriend Alessandra Brawn are going to welcoming their first child together soon.

A source close to the couple confirmed to ET Canada that Brawn is pregnant.

Both Arnett and Brawn have children from previous marriages. Arnett shares Archie, 11, and Abel, 9, will ex-Amy Poehler. While Brawn has a son, Nash, with her ex-Jon Neidich. They split in 2018.

The actor and former CEO of the clothing brand Chapel started dating in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

Arnett will soon host Fox’s reality competition “Lego Masters” which will set 10 pairs of adults face-off while building elaborate Lego creations in the hopes of winning $100,000.