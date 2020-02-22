Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Celebrates 18th Birthday With Siblings Paris And Prince

Michael Jackson’s youngest son is officially an adult.

On Saturday, Paris Jackson posted a photo of herself, brother Prince and their younger brother Bigi on his 18th birthday.

Paris also added a few throwback photos of her youngest sibling, who changed his name from Blanket to Bigi in 2015.

“My little brother is a legal adult today. what the f**k,” she wrote in her post.

“I used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that’s all i gotta say. hbd lil bro♥️”

In Prince Jackson’s YouTube series “Life On 2” — in which he chats while riding his motorcycle — a video posted last year featured him on his way to watch Bigi play basketball.

“He recently got really into basketball,” says Prince, 23. “He’s getting really good at it. He practices all day almost every day.”