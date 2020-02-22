Sophie Turner Celebrates Her Birthday In Paris Surrounded By Family And Friends

Sophie Turner celebrated her 24th birthday in style while in Paris.

Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas, is on tour with the Jonas Brothers, including Nick and Kevin, on their Happiness Begins tour so they all celebrated with friends in the City of Love.

“…another cake you’ve ruined for everyone else,” Turner’s friend Ellie Johnson captioned an Instagram Story which shows Turner taking a bite out of a cake that features her as a child.

To add to the fun, eye masks that had both Turner and Joe’s eyes on them were passed out to party goers.

Earlier in the day, Joe wished his wife a Happy Birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you. ❤️,” he wrote.

The Jonas Brothers are wrapping up the Happiness Begins tour in Paris with their final show on Saturday.