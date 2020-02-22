Dwyane Wade On Becoming A Father At 20: ‘You Don’t Want To Mess Up’

Dwyane Wade is the subject of upcoming documentary “D Wade: Life Unexpected”, which chronicles the NBA great’s life on and off the court.

Ahead of the premiere, the 38-year-old father of five spoke with People about the experience of becoming a dad when he was just 20, when he welcomed oldest son Zaire, now 18.

According to Wade, he’s “always scared” as a parent, but that he’s “scared in a different way now” than he used to be.

“Now he’s 18 and I’m like, ‘He’s about to go to college’ — I’m even more scared. When a kid is born, they don’t come out with a pamphlet that’s like, ‘Okay, these are the directions for this kid.’ So you just figure it out and try to help raise someone who’s good and kind, and just characteristics that you want your kids to hopefully have. And that’s in you already,” he explains.

“You’re afraid because you don’t want to mess up; you don’t want anything to happen to them,” he continues. “But I think, ultimately, we all have it inside of us to help lead someone, whether that’s your kids, godson or goddaughter, niece or nephew, coworker — we all have it in us to lead. It’s no different when you have a kid.”

Meanwhile, Wade tells the magazine that Zaire is not one of those kids who rolls his eyes in embarrassment about his dad.

“He’s definitely not embarrassed by me. When it’s time, he knows how to lean into, ‘Hey, that’s my dad,’” Wade says. “There’s moments where I embarrass him sometimes on purpose, and sometimes just because I’m older and I’m not as cool as I used to be.”