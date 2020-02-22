Prince William Reveals His Family Has Spent Spring Break Lambing

Prince William headed to Wales for a Six Nations rugby match on Saturday after taking a few days off to spend time with his kids during half-term break.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that he and the Duchess of Cambridge spent time at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis 1, where they were lambing.

“We’ve been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louie loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs,” William said while chatting with people supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust ahead of the Wales V France match.

One of the people William spoke to was primary school teacher, Rhian Roberts, who told Hello! that the duke is “down to earth.”

“We were talking about the land where he was and the land where we are, which is a mining area,” she said. “He said they’ve been lambing this week up in Norfolk. They want the children to see the country way of life as well as the city way of life.”

Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Prince William then watched the match which resulted in a win for France.

Kensington Palace tweeted out congratulations on their “victory.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s next joint engagement is on Feb. 25 for a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen that will support The Royal Foundation.