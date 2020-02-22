Hilary Duff Records Paparazzi ‘Practicing’ His Skills By Taking Pictures Of Her Kids: ‘This Is Stalking Minors’

Hilary Duff documented an uncomfortable exchange between her and a paparazzi.

The star was playing football with her kids when the photographer started taking pictures of them. Duff recorded the incident and posted it on Instagram.

“Paparazzi shooting KIDS Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!” she captioned the video.

In the video, Duff asked the photographer if he knew anyone on the field and he didn’t respond, so she asked him to stop taking pictures of her kids which he responded, “It’s legal.”

She pleaded with him saying that it made her feel uncomfortable. He offered to show his ID but Duff continued.

Duff added, “I’m asking you human-to-human, as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here, would you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football.”

The man insisted Duff’s worry was “unwarranted” and that he was just “practising”.

“So I’ll just post this to my 15 million followers on Instagram,” she responded, “and let people know how creepy it is that this is what you choose to do on a Saturday morning.”

Busy Phillips responded, “THIS IS INFURIATING. This isn’t about his job or his “rights”. This is about his OWN perceived POWER over others. I imagine it’s the only time this pathetic person feels any power in his life. I know it’s illegal for an adult not with a child to be inside a playground- how is taking pictures of children without parental consent legal?!??”

This isn’ the first time the “Lizzie McGuire” alum expressed her concern.

Just before Christmas, Duff posted another video of her son Luca, 7, crying as the paparazzi chased them while driving.

“Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go,” she shared. “Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to.”

“In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn’t seem right to me at all,” she said before turning the camera to her son, Luca. “How much do you like that the paparazzi follow you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it.”