‘American Idol’ Judges Aren’t Sure What To Think Of The ‘Sardines’ Sing-A-Long

Original songs rarely go over well on “American Idol” but there was one that had Luke Bryan singing along.

The lyrics are pretty simple, “Sardines, Sardines/If wishes were fishes/we’d all be doing dishes”.

By the looks on judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s faces, they were less than impressed. Richie even mouthed “wow” at one point towards producers.

Yet Bryan seemed to love it.

“Next time I am fishing and reeling in a fish I’m gonna be singing “sardines, sardines,” he said.

