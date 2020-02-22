Meghan Trainor’s Dad Hospitalized And In Stable Condition After Being Hit By Car

Meghan Trainor‘s father, Gary Trainor, was hospitalized after being hit by a car.

A source close to the family tells ET that Gary is currently in stable condition after being hit by a car while crossing a street by foot Friday night in the San Fernando Valley.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that a vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision took place at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night in the San Fernando Valley at Moorpark Street and Kraft Avenue. The vehicle and driver remained at the scene following the accident. The LAPD rep confirms that — despite previous reports — this was not a hit-and-run incident and no crime was reported. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and was able to speak to officers. TMZ was first to report the news.

Meghan and her father are close, and has accompanied her as her date to a number of awards shows. In 2016, when she won the Best New Artist Grammy Award, Gary was right by her side as she broke down crying when she thanked her parents “for always believing in me.”

Trainor took to Instagram after her win, where she revealed why she broke down as hard as she did.

“Can’t believe what happened. My dad whispered ‘you made it’ before I walked up and I lost it,” Meghan captioned a split-screen pic of herself and her dad crying their eyes out. “I love my family so much. Without them I wouldn’t be here today.”

