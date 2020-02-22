Billie Eilish Wants To See Michael B. Jordan As The Next James Bond

Daniel Craig is about to bid his farewell to the “James Bond” franchise and Billie Eililsh knows excatly who should take over.

“Honestly, Michael B. Jordan would kill that s**t,” Eilish said on Capital Breakfast this week. “I think he’d kill it.”

As of this point, there is no confirmation as to who will replace Craig after “No Time To Die”.

Eilish has written and sung the new theme song to the movie that also stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Christoph Waltz.

She is the youngest artist to sing a Bond song and just broke records for the biggest opening week of all time for a Bond theme and the biggest opening week for a single so far this year.

“No Time To Die” will hit theatres on April 10.