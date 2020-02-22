Khole Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson, ‘I Want Him To Be There’

Khole Kardashian is opening up about what it is like to co-parent her daughter, True, if ex-Tristan Thompson.

While appearing on Laura Wasser’s podcast “Divorce Sucks!” in a newly released clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Khloe recalled how her parents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian would co-parent and how she looks up to that.

“I was about 4 or 5 and I always remember though how amazing — I’m sure now that I’ve gone through it myself trying to co-parent — that they were so seamless with it,” Khloe said. “I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.”

“For me, True is one and a month old so she doesn’t really know what’s happening,” Khloe continued. “But to me, she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. So I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her.”

“As a kid, I didn’t know,” Khloe added. “My parents were so good at not letting us feel whatever they were going through. And I want to give her the same thing.”

Even when True isn’t around, Khloe still only had nice things to say about Thompson.

“I know her dad is a great person,” Khloe said. “I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there.”