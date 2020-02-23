Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After Twitter Diss Of Zayn Malik

Gigi Paul is standing by her man.

The 24-year-old model made that abundantly clear when she took to Twitter early Sunday morning to clap back at YouTuber Jake Paul.

Paul, 23, tweeted about an alleged altercation with Hadid’s boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik.

Paul wrote that he “almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f**k of for no reason when I was being nice to him,” he tweeted, telling Malik to “stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha.”

almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to fuck off for no reason when I was being nice to him…. zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 23, 2020

Paul followed up with another tweet, claiming that Malik “literally started yelling and freaking the f**k out,” claiming he said, “you wanna test me mate.”

bro he literally started yelling and freaking the fuck out “you wanna test me mate” lol I feel bad for childhood stars — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 23, 2020

While Malik didn’t respond, Hadid sure did, explaining that Malik “doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies.

Malik, she added, went back to his room “along with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed.”

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed … — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Naturally, Twitter had something to say about Hadid’s epic response.