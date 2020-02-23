Kate Hudson Joins Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour To Talk Weight Loss And Down Vodka Shots

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to join Oprah Winfrey onstage for her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, appearing at the tour’s stop in San Francisco on Saturday.

As the Daily Mail reports, the 40-year-old actress opened up about her struggle to lose weight after giving birth to daughter Rani Rose — whom she shares with her partner, director Danny Fujikawa — in October 2018.

Hudson credited WW (the new name for rebranded Weight Watchers, which is sponsoring Winfrey’s tour) for helping her drop 25 pounds.

“I just had a baby, and it was really, honestly because I wanted to get behind something like this had a community that was so inspiring,” she said of undertaking the WW program in late 2018. “I think that is a huge part of any wellness journey.”

During the conversation, Hudson also gushed about her mom, Oscar winner Goldie Hawn. “She’s such an extraordinary light being,” she said, admitting she inherited the “optimistic gene” from her mother.

“I recognize it’s something that you do have to continually work at. I am sometimes to a fault optimistic,” she told Winfrey. “Sometimes it’s like, ‘Stop being optimistic!'”

After the show, Hudson and Winfrey chilled out backstage, with Hudson bringing along a bottle of her own King St. vodka. Winfrey shared a video on Instagram of the two enjoying a few shots.

So far, Winfrey’s 2020 Vision tour has seen her engage in onstage conversations with such celebrities as “black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross, “30 Rock” star/creator Tina Fey, comedian Amy Schumer, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and more.