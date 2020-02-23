The Beckhams Hit The Slopes Of Whistler During Canadian Ski Vacation

By Brent Furdyk.

David Beckham/Instagram
David Beckham/Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham are enjoying a family vacation with their kids, and they’ve chosen Canada’s West Coast as their destination.

According to the Daily Mail, The Beckhams have been spotted hitting the slopes while vacationing at British Columbia’s Whistler ski resort.

David, 44, and Victoria, 45, are accompanied on the family vacation by sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15, as well as Harper, 8. Also joining the family in Whistler is Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regen.

The Beckhams and their brood have been taking to social media to share their ski adventures with their Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram

Wow! @cruzbeckham 💫

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

View this post on Instagram

Love you mum and dad so much ❤️❤️

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

View this post on Instagram

🏂 ❤️

A post shared by C (@cruzbeckham) on

The Daily Mail compiled some of the videos the former Spice Girl shared on her Instagram Stories, including footage of daughter Harper easing her way down a hill with her proud papa waiting for her at the bottom. Watch:

Click to View Gallery

Victoria And David Beckham’s Relationship Retrospective
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP