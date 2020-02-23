The Beckhams Hit The Slopes Of Whistler During Canadian Ski Vacation

David and Victoria Beckham are enjoying a family vacation with their kids, and they’ve chosen Canada’s West Coast as their destination.

According to the Daily Mail, The Beckhams have been spotted hitting the slopes while vacationing at British Columbia’s Whistler ski resort.

David, 44, and Victoria, 45, are accompanied on the family vacation by sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15, as well as Harper, 8. Also joining the family in Whistler is Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regen.

The Beckhams and their brood have been taking to social media to share their ski adventures with their Instagram followers.

The Daily Mail compiled some of the videos the former Spice Girl shared on her Instagram Stories, including footage of daughter Harper easing her way down a hill with her proud papa waiting for her at the bottom. Watch: