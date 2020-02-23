Emotional Drew Carey Offers Tearful Tribute To Murdered Former Fiancee Amie Harwick: ‘A Beautiful Person Who Didn’t Deserve To Die Like She Did’

Drew Carey continues to mourn the death of former fiancee Amie Harwick, who was murdered on Feb. 15 by a ex-boyfriend against whom she’d taken out a restraining order.

On Friday night, reported People, the “Price Is Right” host paid tribute to Harwick during an emotion-charged edition of his SiriusXM radio show, “Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out”.

“Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick,” Carey, 61, told listeners, his voice cracking with emotion.

“She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her,” he added.

Carey noted that he wanted to do the show in order to share a special set list of music that he created for her, and had special meaning them.

“We would sing the words in each other’s ears. We would hold each other and dance in the kitchen to it and slow dance in the bathroom to it, and the office, living room or where we were. I would hold her and we would hold hands in the car and listen to it. We would sing to each other,” he said. “All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs.”

According to People, the set list included such songs as Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons’ “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, Herman’s Hermits’ “I’m Into Something Good”, Three Dog Night’s “Old Fashioned Love Song” and The Damned’s “New Rose”.

“I just want to say, I’m so broken up,” he continued. “Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

Carey, 61, dedicated the evening’s musical selections to Harwick. “I could never hear these songs again without thinking of her so this next set is for Amie Harwick, a beautiful person who didn’t deserve to die like she did,” he added. “I loved her very much.”

He also warned listeners that me “might take a couple weeks off because I’m in really no position to work or entertain anybody right now but I wanted to get this set out there for her and just put it out there how I loved her,” he explained.