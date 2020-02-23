Snoop Dogg Confronts Gayle King Controversy On Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’

Snoop Dogg is Jada Pinkett Smith’s special guest in the next episode of her Facebook Watch talk show “Red Table Talk”, where he confronts the controversial comments he directed at Gayle King after she brought up the 2003 sexual assault allegation made against Kobe Bryant during an on-camera interview.

While King and the rapper have sorted things out between them, a sneak peek at the upcoming episode finds Pinkett Smith admitting she was saddened to hear Snoop’s message to King, in which he called her a “funky dog head b***h” and told her, “back off, b***h, before we come get you.”

“When you first came out and you said what you said in regards to Gayle, my heart dropped,” Pinkett Smith tells him in the clip. “I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me.”

As Snoop looks crestfallen, she continues: “I was like, ‘Not Snoop.’ And so that’s one of the reasons why I felt like I really wanted to have this conversation with you in the spirit of healing.”

According to a press release promoting the upcoming episode, Snoop will “address the controversy over his verbal rant to Gayle King, what led to his apology and what he’s learned since.”

The new episode of “Red Table Talk” will be available to view on Wednesday, Feb. 26.