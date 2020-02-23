First Look At Canadian Comedian Mae Martin’s Netflix Dramedy ‘Feel Good’

Canadian comedian Mae Martin is creator and star of “Feel Good”, a quasi-autobiographical dramedy in which she plays a Canadian comedian named Mae, living in London while making a name for herself on the local comedy scene.

Described as a “recovering addict whose addictive behaviours and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life,” Mae’s world is rocked when she meets a woman named George (Charlotte Ritchie, “Call the Midwife”) and is utterly smitten.

George feels the same way, which surprises her considering she’d been heterosexual up that point.

“They embark on an intoxicating romance as Mae juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, her colleagues at the local standup club, and most importantly tries to transform her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one,” Netflix’s synopsis explains.

“But the real question is can Mae replace a toxic addiction to love with love itself,” the synopsis continues, describing “Feel Good” as “a deeply personal, dark but hilarious story about two young people navigating the modern-day landscape of love, addiction, and sexuality — and trying to form a meaningful and lasting connection.”

In addition to Martin and Ritchie, “Feel Good” also stars Kevin Kline and Lisa Kudrow, playing Mae’s parents.

“I’m beyond excited for people to finally see my semi-autobiographical show ‘Feel Good’,” says Martin. “I really hope that people laugh, connect with the characters, and root for Mae and George as a couple. We tried to make a show that’s funny, heartbreaking, and occasionally completely bizarre, because that’s what life is like.”

“Feel Good” premieres on March 19.