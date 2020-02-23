Cardi B Shares Support Of Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Daughter After She Comes Out As Trans

Cardi B is coming out in support of Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya after the recent revelation that the 12-year-old is transgender, and has started the transition to female.

In a video she shared on her Instagram Stories, the rapper relays a message of tolerance and understanding.

“Let people find their happiness, especially kids,” she said. “Let them feel comfortable doing what they want to be… a lot trans [people] that I know around me, when I ask them ‘when did you know that you wanted to change?’ They said, ‘I always felt like I was a girl. I was born like this.’ People are born like that, like the Lady Gaga song… that s**t is f**king real.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also addressed concerns that, at just 12 years of age, Zaya is too young to be making such a life-changing decision.

“I feel like people are saying that this kid is too young to transition, but it’s like, how old is too young?” she continued.

“If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that’s who you are?” she added. “That’s who you are, that’s your identity… what is the age limit to know that’s what you want to be?”

.@iamcardib shares her support for Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union’s transgender child Zaya. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/oCFE2a9NA5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2020

During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Wade opened up about Zaya coming out to him and wife Gabrille Union.

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Wade explained.

“When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it,” he continued.

“Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have… We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”