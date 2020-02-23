Skeet Ulrich Exiting ‘Riverdale’ After 4 Seasons

Fans of “Riverdale” need to brace themselves to say goodbye to a character as Skeet Ulrich has announced he’s leaving the show at the end of the current season.

In a statement to TVLine, Ulrich confirmed his exit from “Riverdale”.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on ‘Riverdale’, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis,” Ulrich said. “I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

RELATED: The Heat Is On As ‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Answers Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Burning Questions’

Those opportunities, TVLine points out, include a co-starring role in Tom Hanks’ upcoming film “Bios” along with the Quibi series “#FreeRayShawn”.

Ulrich has been a series regular since the second season of “Riverdale”, plying F.P. Jones, father to Jughead (Cole Sprouse); TVLine had no info on how the character will be written out of the storyline.

Also exiting the show will be Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica’s mom Hermione Lodge.

RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ To Perform ‘Hedwig And The Angry Inch’ Musical

“Part of life in ‘Riverdale’ — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” said “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement addressing the dual exits.

“I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors,” he continued. “F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in ‘Riverdale’.”