Tori Spelling Gets Candid About Her Kids Being Bullied At School

Tori Spelling is opening up on social media to share allegations that her two oldest children have been subjected to “horrific” bullying at their schools.

In a lengthy Instagram post accompanying a photo of son Liam and daughter Stella when they were infants, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum writes that her eldest two children “have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves.”

According to Spelling, Stella, 11, has “endured enough bullying for a lifetime,” and blasted her daughter’s previous school.

“Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change.’ He never did!” Spelling wrote.

“Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids,” she continued. “This child’s parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren’t able too. So, they won.”

Spelling said that she and husband Dean McDermott eventually pulled Stella out of that school and moved her to another, that supposedly “professed feelings and kindness as a priority.”

At this school, however, Spelling writes that Stella “was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about).”

She added: “This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done. She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily.”

Spelling also detailed the alleged experiences of son Liam, 11, writing that he graduated from elementary school last year, “but not without the principal telling us he was ‘unmotivated’ & lazy.”

Her son, she continued, “thought from [the] way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid.’ Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches. This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liams. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”

Spelling admitted she was “hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have,” signing off with the hashtag #worriedmomma.