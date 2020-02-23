Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Justin Bieber has been very open about finding God after struggling for years and now he has joined forces with another powerful Christian- Kanye West.

On Sunday, Biebs headed to West’s weekly Sunday Service which has turned indoors with the colder weather.

RELATED: Drake Joins Raptors Play-By-Play Broadcast To Hilariously Trash-Talk ‘Scrubs’ Justin Bieber And Quavo

In footage posted on YouTube, Bieber was first in the audience before hitting the stage where he sang Marvin Sapp’s gospel song “Never Would Have Made It”.

The Canadian singer just released his newest album Changes, but considering how vocal he has been about his faith recently, perhaps a gospel album is in the near future.