Meghan Markle And Jessica Mulroney Did Not Register Sussex Website Together Despite Reports

Royal Twitter was a buzz on Sunday when reports suggested that Meghan Markle and her best friend Jessica Mulroney had registered a domain together.

A number of other sites quickly jumped on the story that Mulroney registered sussexglobalcharities.com via the Shoebox Project Foundation which they claimed to belong to the Canadian television personality.

The report came after Queen Elizabeth said they can’t use “Royal” in their branding and a rep for the couple said they would not be using “Sussex Royal” as they transition out the Royal Family.

However, Mulroney slammed the reports as false and pointed out that she is involved with The Shoebox Project and not the Shoebox Project Foundation.

“If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday,” she tweeted.

A source close to the situation told ET Canada, “This domain registration has nothing to do with the Duchess of Sussex or Jessica Mulroney and is simply a private individual trying to get attention or cash in on other people’s names.”

Prince Harry and Meghan recently updated their website where they noted that they will “introduce” their followers to an “exciting phase” when their transition is complete at the end of March which will include their new name.