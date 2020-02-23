Justin Bieber Becomes Youngest Solo Artist To Have 7 No.1 Albums

Justin Bieber has something to celebrate this weekend.

The “Yummy” singer just landed his seventh No.1 album on the Billboard 200 with Changes.

The album earned 231,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending on Feb. 20.

Bieber’s last album, Purpose, which was released four years ago, also debuted in the top spot. This is also his ninth top 10.

Changes is the third biggest opening for 2020, behind Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered and Halsey’s Manic.

Bieber, 25, is the youngest solo artist to ever achieve seven No. 1 albums taking over from Elvis Presley.

Coming in second and third on the chart is A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Artist 2.0 and Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush, respectively.