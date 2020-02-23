Jessie J Has A Dance Party With Channing Tatum’s Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly, is bonding with his girlfriend, Jessie J.

In cute videos posted to Jessie J’s Instagram account, the singer dances and plays with Everly, 6, who accidentally spilled some juice.

“Scarf – 1, my turn – 4 lol, celery juice – 0, Evie – 100. Dance party Saturday,” she captioned one of the Instagram Stories.

.@JessieJ shares adorable video of her playing with @ChanningTatum’s daughter Evie. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WjRRxWOFbE — JESSIE J NEWS (@JESSIEJNEWS_UK) February 22, 2020

In other posts, Tatum and his daughter try out a virtual reality game.

The “Magic Mike” actor shared his own pictures of the day which also included fun with spray chalk.

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.