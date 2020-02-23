Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Bernie Sanders’ Win To Nazi Invasion

MSNBC and Chris Matthews are facing backlash after he compared Bernie Sanders’ win in Nevada to the 1940 Nazi invasion of France.
When asked what he thought of Sanders’ win, Matthews responded, “I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940. And the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can that be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’”
It didn’t take long for the backlash to start, including from Sanders’ communication director, Mike Casca.
“Never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a Jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the nazis to the third Reich,” he wrote. “But here we are.”
Political analyst Anand Giridharadas also called out Matthews.
“Why is Chris Matthews on this air talking about the victory Bernie Sanders, who had kin murdered in the Holocaust, analogizing it to the Nazi conquest of France?” he said. “People stuck in an old way of thinking, in 20th century thinking are missing what is going on. It is time for all of us to step up, rethink the dawn of what may be, frankly, a new era in American life.”
Sanders won Nevada with 47 percent of the vote with 50 percent of precincts. Former Vice President Joe Biden followed with 19.2 percent and Pete Buttigieg had 15.3 percent.
See more reaction to Matthews comments below: