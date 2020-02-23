Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Max And Emme’s Birthday With Adorable Post

Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, turned 12 on Saturday and they were surrounded by love.

Lopez turned to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the twins, only days old, in a crib side-by-side.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies… 🥥🤍🤍🥥 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” she captioned the shot.

Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, also celebrated the two and their blended family.

“Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!!!! I’m so proud of both of you and so lucky to be a part of your life. I love you!” he wrote with a collection of photos of the family all together.

Earlier this month, Emme blew everyone away when she joined her mom and Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime show where she showed off her impressive vocals.