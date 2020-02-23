Jameela Jamil Claps Back At Piers Morgan After He Claims She Was Doing A ‘Pile-On’ Against Caroline Flack Before Her Death

Jameela Jamil and Piers Morgan got in a heated argument on Sunday.

It started when Piers shared messages from the late Caroline Flack regarding “The Good Place” actress.

“Jamil led an online pile-on against [Flack] regarding a new TV show she was doing,” Piers wrote alongside messages from Flack.

Jamil clapped back and Morgan, writing, “I simply said I found the show ‘surjury’ (not her) problematic for kids to watch. And that love island needed some more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated debate with ME even though I was not targeting or blaming her at all. I always just politely explained my point.”

“Piers Using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me as I’ve JUST explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal… is why he is this industry’s most problematic . My criticizing a *show* did not aim any hate at Caroline,” she added.

Flack, the former host of “Love Island UK”, was found dead in her London home on Feb. 15 from suicide.