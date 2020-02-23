Lionel Richie Compares Cyniah Elise To A Young Whitney Houston On ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” fans were in for a treat when Cyniah Elise auditioned.

The singer, 17, first revealed that she had a video go viral of her and her family standing around on Thanksgiving featuring her singing.

“It reached 4 million views, so I figured why not the world, Elise said as to why she was on the show.

Elise then performed “You Are The Reason” by Calum Scott.

“Do you understand,” judge Lionel Richie said before Katy Perry interjected, “what we have to listen to to get to someone like you.”

“You remind me very much of watching the phenomena of Whitney [Houston] when she first came,” Richie added. “You have such control and mastery of your voice.”

“I see why you got 4 million views at the snap of a finger,” Luke Bryan added.

While the judges were giving their comments, host Ryan Seacrest snuck her family into the room to watch. As Elise received her golden ticket, the huge family ran forwards all wearing “Team Cyniah Elise” shirts with their relationship on the back including “Mom” and “Cousin”.