Carrie Underwood Jokingly Suggests Husband Mike Fisher Should Come Out Of Retirement

Carrie Underwood got a bit nostalgic over the weekend.

The country singer and her husband Mike Fisher attended a Nashville Predators game on Saturday, which happens to also be his former team.

Underwood posted a cute selfie of the two after the game where she hinted that she wants Fisher to give up his retirement and return to the NHL.

“Good to be back at a @predsnhl game! Way to pull out the win, guys! Didn’t realize how much I missed it. Think I can talk the hubby into coming back for one more round?” she teased while adding the hashtags #UnRetiredAgain? #FangFingers #MyHusbandNeedsAJob.

Fisher retired in 2018 to spend more time with their sons, Jacob, 1, and Isaiah, who is celebrating his 5th birthday on Feb. 27.

Underwood hasn’t slowed down with her Cry Pretty album, clothing line and new book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life all currently under her belt.