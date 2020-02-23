‘American Idol’ Constant Margie Mays Returns With The ‘Love Of Her Life’

“American Idol” contestant Margie Mays is back and she is not alone.

Mays, who was eliminated last season in Hawaii, returned to the auditions with the “love of her life” Johnny backing her up on the piano.

After an unusual ritual with judge Katy Perry, Mays sang Adele’s “I Found a Boy”. While the performance hit all the notes, it lacked emotion.

“It didn’t capture my whole heart, but you are a much better singer,” judge Luke Bryan said.

Lionel Richie and Bryan both gave her a “yes” but Katy Perry gave her a “no.” Still, that was enough to give Mays her golden ticket, however, she was warned that she needed to work on her presentation.

“Get out of your head and into your voice,” Richie advised.