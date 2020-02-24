Katy Perry Thanks First Responders After Collapsing On ‘American Idol’ Due To Gas Leak: ‘You Saved Me’

Katy Perry took to Twitter to salute first responders, following a scary incident which saw her collapse on the set of “American Idol” due to a gas leak.

The ABC show was in the middle of filming auditions in Sunriver, Oregon, last year when things took a dramatic turn, and the whole ordeal played out on Sunday night’s new episode.

“Big shout out to all of our first responders around the country – thanks for risking your lives every day… and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻,” Perry captioned a video on Twitter, showing her embracing one first responder while exclaiming, “You saved me!”

It all started when the judges were preparing to hear from a new group of hopefuls, but started to sense that something might be wrong.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Katy Perry wondered.

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Luke Bryan agreed, speaking off camera to “Idol” producers.

“I have a slight headache from it,” Perry added, standing up to leave the studio as production started evacuating the crew and contestants. “Oh, it’s bad. It’s really bad.”

The fire department and ambulances then arrived on the scene, and the judges remarked on how they could still smell gas from outside.

“This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” Bryan confirmed, approaching the fire truck.

“I’m not feeling good,” said Perry, as she tumbled to the ground from a crouched position.

Big shout out to all of our first responders around the country – thanks for risking your lives every day…and 🎶 all night long 🎶 #AmericanIdol 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYSfLu2vkO — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 24, 2020

The problem originated in the kitchen at the Sunriver Resort.

After the issue was resolved, three of the firefighters tried their hand at an “Idol” audition, singing Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” — and scored three golden tickets!

Back in November, when the episode was filmed, the Sunriver Fire Department shared videos and photos with the “Idol” coaches after they attended to the incident.

During Sunday’s episode, Perry also sang a clip of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”, which prompted fellow judge, Bryan, to declare that she “sacrifices beauty in her face” when she sings.

Looking perplexed, Perry responded, “I think I still look good when I sing.”

Perry then took to Twitter for a fun Gaga-inspired dig at Bryan.

“Sacrifice beauty in my face? I beg your pardon, @lukebyranonline,” she wrote. “At least I have an option to sacrifice – you were born THAT way 🙂 #AmericanIdol @ladygaga mediate this, please.”

Sacrifice beauty in my face? I beg your pardon, @lukebyranonline. At least I have an option to sacrifice – you were born THAT way 🙂 #AmericanIdol @ladygaga mediate this, please pic.twitter.com/Lv2IK0MfW5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 24, 2020

This season of “Idol” has already been packed with intense moments, including an episode, in which Perry guided an Alabama garbage man named Douglas Kiker through his emotional audition, which ended up wowing the judges.

“For a man who has no idea what his voice can do, for a man who has no idea what key he’s singing in, for a man who has no idea who the heck he can be, he’s here to do one thing: He’s trying to show his daughter that he’s somebody,” Richie said, as we walked up to Kiker to shake his hand.

See more from this season in the video below. “American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.

MORE FROM ET:

Katy Perry Gets Choked Up Over Heartwarming Audition in ‘American Idol’ Season 3 Premiere

Katy Perry Reveals Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Aren’t Invited to Her Wedding in Awkward Moment

Katy Perry Calls Fiance Orlando Bloom a ‘James Bond of a Human Being’ in Sweet Birthday Tribute