Trevor Noah Thinks Donald Trump Could Make Comedians’ Jobs A Little Harder: ‘I’m Just Showing You What He Did’

Trevor Noah stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday to discuss politics, touring, and more.

DeGeneres asks Noah whether he thinks Donald Trump is “a good thing for comedy,” to which he replies: “I would never think that Trump is good for us. If anything, I wish he would make us work a little bit harder, because now, as a comedian, I’m like, ‘He did this.’

“People are like, ‘That’s crazy!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, and then he did this.’ I’m not doing much, I’m just showing you what he did.”

Noah also tells DeGeneres how he has interviewed “almost” all of the Democratic Presidential nominees on “The Daily Show”.

The host jokes, “Almost all 125 of them, yes. We’ve been lucky. I think the only people we haven’t had on the show is Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, oh, and Mike Bloomberg because now he’s in the race, but everyone else has come to ‘The Daily Show’ and we’ve had fun talking to all of the Democratic candidates.”

Noah says of covering politics, “When processing politics, the one thing we need to do, in my opinion, is remember there was a time before and there will always be a time after.”

The comedian also talks about his intense routine when travelling on tour.

He then tells DeGeneres a hilarious story about how he trained with tennis coaches to play with Rafael Nadal in a doubles match against Roger Federer and Bill Gates. See more in the clip below.