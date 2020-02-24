Kate Beckinsale Performs A Dance For Her Unimpressed Cat In Hilarious Instagram Clip

Kate Beckinsale gives her cats all her attention but the feeling doesn’t seem to be reciprocated.

Beckinsale dances along to Bananarama’s “Love In The First Degree” in her latest Instagram post, while her cat Willow appears unimpressed.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Confuses Herself For Steven Tyler: ‘Legit Thought That Was Me’

The actress, who donned a white bandeau top for the video, said in the caption how she’d also performed the track at age 13 in assembly, but had gotten an “eerily similar audience response” back then as well.

Beckinsale is also a cat mom to Clive. She regularly shares updates on her pets on social media.

Her latest banana-related video comes after she shared a clip of Clive curled up in a banana bag… a.k.a. the “Birkin bag of the house.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Denies Rumours She’s Dating Machine Gun Kelly

She played Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Hollaback Girl” in the background.