Andrew Scheer Defends ‘Paw Patrol’ For Encouraging Kids To ‘Embrace Capitalism’

“Paw Patrol” is beloved by children and Conservative Party leaders alike.

Over the weekend, Canada’s Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer shared a video on Twitter responding to a CBC article critical of the kids show “Paw Patrol”.

“Does Paw Patrol encourage our kids to embrace capitalism?” the article questioned.

Interviewed for the article, criminology professor Liam Kennedy explained that the show consistently depicts government officials like Mayor Humdinger and Mayor Goodway as unethical, corrupt, or bumbling.

“I would argue that the Paw Patrol, as a private corporation, is used to help provide basic social services in the Adventure Bay community,” he continued. “That’s problematic in that the Paw Patrol creators are sending this message that we can’t depend on the state to provide these services.”

Excited to have this out in @CultureCrime! I argue #PAWPatrol reproduces problematic narratives about crime and punishment as well as upholds major tenets of neoliberalism, including faith in private enterprise, distrust in government, and responsibilization. pic.twitter.com/IsJXBtYPBe — Liam Kennedy (@KennedyLiamc) February 3, 2020

Kennedy added, “I just think that as time goes on, children might be less likely to critique the capitalist system that causes environmental harm in the first place and reproduces inequality.”

In his response video, Scheer questioned why it was a bad thing for “Paw Patrol” to support capitalism.

Why is the CBC acting like capitalism is a bad thing? The CBC posted an article quoting a university professor who argued the children’s TV show, Paw Patrol, encourages children to embrace capitalism.

Free market capitalism built our country. So lets celebrate it, not condemn it! pic.twitter.com/hp3GTTd0ZT — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 23, 2020

“Sometimes a children’s show is just a children’s show,” Scheer said in his response, taking issue with the CBC article for not challenging the professor’s message.

“Is the CBC conceding that capitalism is a bad thing,” the politician asked. “Capitalism and the entrepreneurial spirit built our country.”

Scheer came in for sharp criticism on Twitter from Canadians who thought the nation faced more pressing concerns.

Also I find it less easy to believe we are in the midst of a national crisis if the leader of the opposition is spending his Sunday posting about a two-week old article about a children's television show — Andrew Kurjata 📻 (@akurjata) February 23, 2020

I havent watched #PawPatrol with a critical eye, but there's value in thinking critically around all things consumed, rather than blindly drinking the #chocolatemilk of corporate hegemony. Has opposition leader nothing better to do than go after CBC for sharing an opinion? https://t.co/ZZ4L2FeeW3 — LisaCarleen 🚴🏻‍♀️ (@LisaCarleen1) February 23, 2020

Others disagreed with Professor Kennedy’s assessment of the show as pro-capitalist.

I mean come on, Rocky is a mixed breed Eco pup and his primary purpose is to use recycled items to fix broken objects such as water towers and soccer goals. pic.twitter.com/X2K9eNMQ4y — Danielle Douglas (@ddouglasnl) February 23, 2020

Others, meanwhile, expressed their flat-out anti-“Paw Patrol” stance.

How does he have 4 kids and not know that all parents HATE Paw Patrol? Like, I hate that show even more than I hate capitalism. https://t.co/HLpvf7IyIp — Katie Riecken (@katethefj) February 23, 2020