Andrew Scheer Defends ‘Paw Patrol’ For Encouraging Kids To ‘Embrace Capitalism’

“Paw Patrol” is beloved by children and Conservative Party leaders alike.
Over the weekend, Canada’s Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer shared a video on Twitter responding to a CBC article critical of the kids show “Paw Patrol”.
“Does Paw Patrol encourage our kids to embrace capitalism?” the article questioned.
Interviewed for the article, criminology professor Liam Kennedy explained that the show consistently depicts government officials like Mayor Humdinger and Mayor Goodway as unethical, corrupt, or bumbling.
“I would argue that the Paw Patrol, as a private corporation, is used to help provide basic social services in the Adventure Bay community,” he continued. “That’s problematic in that the Paw Patrol creators are sending this message that we can’t depend on the state to provide these services.”
Kennedy added, “I just think that as time goes on, children might be less likely to critique the capitalist system that causes environmental harm in the first place and reproduces inequality.”
In his response video, Scheer questioned why it was a bad thing for “Paw Patrol” to support capitalism.
“Sometimes a children’s show is just a children’s show,” Scheer said in his response, taking issue with the CBC article for not challenging the professor’s message.
“Is the CBC conceding that capitalism is a bad thing,” the politician asked. “Capitalism and the entrepreneurial spirit built our country.”
Scheer came in for sharp criticism on Twitter from Canadians who thought the nation faced more pressing concerns.
Others disagreed with Professor Kennedy’s assessment of the show as pro-capitalist.
Others, meanwhile, expressed their flat-out anti-“Paw Patrol” stance.