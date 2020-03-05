Grimes Publicly Confirms That Elon Musk Is The Father Of Her Baby

Grimes has officially confirmed that she and Elon Musk are expecting a baby together.

It has been widely reported that Musk is the father of Grimes’ child but the singer officially confirmed that in a new interview with Rolling Stones. Grimes, 31, also opened up on the decision to have a baby.

“For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it,” she said. “It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of unprotected sex.” Adding, “I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated.”

The singer was previously asked whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl during a recent YouTube Livestream, NME reported. She shared, “I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected… I don’t think they can consent to be famous or being in public.”

Grimes then added, “And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.”

Grimes confirmed she had a name picked out for the little one but wouldn’t be sharing it any time soon: “I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it.

“But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.”