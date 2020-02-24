Grimes Says She Won’t Reveal The Gender Of Her And Elon Musk’s Baby: ‘It Doesn’t Need To Be Known’

Grimes won’t be revealing the gender of her and Elon Musk’s baby.

The singer was asked whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl during a recent YouTube livestream, NME reported.

She shared, “I don’t want to say the gender of the baby… because I feel like their privacy should be protected.”

“I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public.”

Grimes then added, “And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.”

Grimes confirmed she had a name picked out for the little one but wouldn’t be sharing it any time soon: “I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it.

“But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.”