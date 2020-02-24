Ben Affleck Reignites #ReleaseTheSnyderCut With Call For Original Version Of ‘Justice Leage’

Just when people thought #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was dead, Ben Affleck has brought the movement back to life.

Last week, Cinema Blend asked Affleck at a press event about the fan campaign to have Warner Bros. release director Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League”.

“I didn’t know about it. Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you.’ I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing,” Affleck said. “And for ‘Justice League’, the director had a family tragedy. … and so you have a kind of cow’s body with a horse’s head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse.”

And for good measure, the actor added, “I do think Zack’s cut should be available.”

Affleck played Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film, which started off being directed by Snyder. Months into production, though, Snyder departed the project due to the death of his daughter.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon, who had already helped rewrite the film’s script, took over production of “Justice League” at that point, completing the film.

Some fans, who were disappointed with the more comedic tone of the film, have since called for Snyder’s original vision to see the light of day. Other stars of the film, including Jason Momoa, have voiced support for the campaign.