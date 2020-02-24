Country Singer Hannah Prestridge Battles Addiction To Win ‘American Idol’ Golden Ticket To Hollywood

The power of a loving marriage came through during the latest “American Idol” auditions.

On Sunday night’s show, country duo Treble Soul auditioned together for the judges and opened up about their difficult road to the show.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Constant Margie Mays Returns With The ‘Love Of Her Life’

Curt Jones sang first, then his wife Hannah Prestridge presented an original song about her recovery from addiction.

In the clip, the couple talk about meeting and falling in love in 2014, and becoming pregnant soon after. Things took a bad turn, though, after Prestridge had a kidney problem that led her to be prescribed the pain killer hydrocodone.

“That’s when my addiction became my addiction,” she says, recalling how she “began spiralling out of control.”

“I watched the most beautiful woman I’ve never seen in my life kind of fade away into this ghost I never knew,” Jones says.

In 2018, he gave her an ultimatum, saying he would leave with their daughters if she didn’t get help. Prestridge has now been sober for over a year.

RELATED: Lionel Richie Compares Cyniah Elise To A Young Whitney Houston On ‘American Idol’

After hearing the couple perform, the judges decided that while Jones didn’t quite have the goods to go through, Prestridge did. Thankfully, her husband was behind his wife all the way.

“I would support her no matter what,” he told the judges as they gave Prestridge her golden ticket to Hollywood. “I’m looking forward to watching the journey.”