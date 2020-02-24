‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Reveals Why He And Co-Star Natalia Dyer Kept Their Romance Quiet At First

“Stranger Things” star Charlie Heaton talks fame, his love life, and more in a new interview with GQ.

The 26-year-old, who plays Jonathan Byers on the hit Netflix series, says of his sudden rise to fame, “I had this crazy trajectory. I went from literally living in a hostel in L.A. at the beginning of 2015 to shooting ‘Stranger Things’ at the end of 2015.”

Heaton adds of his relationship with co-star Natalia Dyer and how the pair initially opted to keep their romance on the down-low: “We didn’t really know what the relationship was.”

Dyer and Heaton play love interests Nancy Wheeler and Byers on “Stranger Things”. The two have been dating since 2017, the same year season 2 of the show premiered.

Heaton will next be seen in the “X-Men” spinoff “The New Mutants”, out in April.

He reveals he hopes to follow the career path of Robert Pattinson.

“He’s made these really interesting choices. He’s done ‘The Lighthouse’, and he did ‘Good Time’. Obviously now he’s doing ‘Batman’, but I think he’s chosen to work with interesting directors, and I feel a lot of respect for him.”