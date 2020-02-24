Hayden Panettiere Breaks Silence After Boyfriend’s Domestic Battery Arrest

Hayden Panettiere is letting fans know she’s doing well.

Last week, the “Nashville” star’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested on Valentine’s Day on charges of domestic battery for allegedly punching her in the face.

On Twitter over the weekend, Panettiere shared a photo of her ex Wladimir Klitschko dancing with their five-year-old daughter Kaya with the now-deleted message, “Best father ever.”

One of her fans responded, asking how the actress is doing:

Always good 😊 — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 24, 2020

Another fan responded to the tweet about Klitschko by asking if the photo was taken before or after he allegedly assaulted her, but Panettiere cleared up the confusion by explaining the man in the photo was not Hickerson.