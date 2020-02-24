Mark Ruffalo Reveals Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Almost Quit Over Lack Of Female Superhero Movies

Mark Ruffalo has said that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige almost quit over a lack of diversity and representation.

Ruffalo explained in an interview with the Independent how Feige had a word with him on the set of the original “Avengers” film, released in 2012.

The “Hulk” actor recalled, “When we did the first ‘Avengers’, Kevin Feige told me, ‘Listen, I might not be here tomorrow.’ And he’s like, ‘Ike [Isaac Perlmutter, Disney’s largest shareholder at the time] does not believe that anyone will go to a female-starring superhero movie. So if I am still here tomorrow, you will know that I won that battle.’”

Ruffalo then said how this was a turning point in the Marvel franchise.

“Because Kevin wanted black superheroes, women superheroes, LGBT superheroes, he changed the whole Marvel universe,” Ruffalo continued.

“We now have a gay superhero on the way, we have black superheroes, we have female superheroes – Scarlett Johansson has her movie coming out, we have Captain Marvel, they are doing She-Hulk next. No other studio is being that inclusive on that level. They have to, though. This is the f**king world.”