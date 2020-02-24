James Corden Teases BTS On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

It’s finally happening!

This Tuesday, February 25, “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will feature a brand-new “Carpool Karaoke” segment with guests BTS.

In a teaser for the segment, the members of the K-pop group say, “It’s our pleasure,” when Corden thanks them for helping him get to work.

Corden and BTS are also seen singing along to their music together.

“Is this your way of asking me to join the band,” Corden jokes at one point, adding, “That didn’t sound good.”