Ana de Armas Talks Reuniting With Daniel Craig For ‘No Time To Die’

Ana de Armas is making her mark.

The “Knives Out” star is on the cover of the new Porter magazine, and in it she talks about reuniting with co-star Daniel Craig for the latest James Bond entry “No Time to Die”.

“Working with Daniel [Craig] again was so great,” she says.

Ana de Armas. Photo: Olivia Malone for Porter

On the subject of the Bond movie, de Armas also comments on the replica of her hometown Havana, Cuba, that was built for the film in the U.K.

“It was completely freezing, so it did not feel like home,” she says, “but I was impressed by how beautiful and realistic it was. It went on and on forever.”

Looking back on her decision to leave Cuba for Hollywood, the 31-year-old talks about breaking the news to her parents at the time.

“So before I even turned 18, I told my parents that [moving abroad] was going to happen,” she recalls. “They’ve been so supportive, I was lucky. But it was me going into the unknown. I was just like, ‘This is what I’m going to do with my life.’ I put myself in their shoes and realize now what they were thinking, and how terrifying it must have been.”

Ana de Armas. Photo: Olivia Malone for Porter

De Armas will also be playing Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming biopic “Blonde”.

“I read everything I could about Marilyn,” she says of getting into character. “It wasn’t just about transforming physically to look the part, it was about understanding her emotional life, how intelligent she was, and how fragile.”