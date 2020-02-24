Miley Cyrus To Headline ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief’ Benefit Concert

Miley Cyrus is set to headline the upcoming “World Tour Bushfire Relief” charity concert.

Lil Nas X, the Veronicas, and DJ Seb Fontaine will join the singer at the benefit gig, set to take place at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on March 13.

Cyrus posted on Twitter regarding the announcement:

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

Thanks to the support of World Tour’s global sponsor AgBioEn, proceeds from ticket sales will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires.

Charities include WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund, as well as the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.

The concert news comes after Queen, Olivia Newton-John, and others performed at the Fire Fight Australia benefit gig at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.