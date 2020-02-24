Lindsay Ell Celebrates Her First No. 1 Song With ‘Older Brother’ Brantley Gilbert, Talks New Music

Canada’s own Lindsay Ell has a lot to celebrate.

During an exclusive interview with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, the singer reacts to her first-ever No. 1 song and reveals when fans can expect more new music off her upcoming sophomore album.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Jokingly Suggests Husband Mike Fisher Should Come Out Of Retirement

The singer teamed up with Brantley Gilbert for their duet “What Happens in a Small Town” in late 2018, but the long road to No. 1 was well worth the wait.

“It’s insane now when you look at the lifetime of a country single and how long it takes to get something up the charts,” says Ell. “It took a hot minute but it was well worth the wait. I mean, I have gone to bed praying so many nights to have a No. 1 in Canada — and in the US — and to be able to accomplish both those things in the last couple years is beyond crazy.”

And there was no better way to share the success than with Gilbert, telling O’Neil, “I feel like I’ve gained another older brother in this life. Brantley and I have become such good friends. We were able to tour together all last year and so, it’s been a life-changing moment.”

RELATED: Brantley Gilbert Says It’s Been ‘A Tough Time For Females’ In Country Music, Talks Success Of ‘What Happens In A Small Town’

Ell recently released the first single off her upcoming sophomore album with the emotional ballad “I Don’t Love You”, and she shares when fans can expect for the rest of the material.

“It’s like, the most vulnerable I’ve ever gotten on an album,” she reveals. “I’m talking about things in my childhood that I’ve never talked about before. I’m super proud of this new music.”

Ell also weighs in on the conversation about the lack of female airplay in country music, telling us she believes the future is bright for her fellow female artists.

“I feel like any industry is cyclical, and when you look back in the ’90s, there were so many women on country radio,” she explains. “I feel like we’re going to have another time like that, hopefully, sooner than later.”

Watch the full interview with Ell below.